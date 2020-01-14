SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 250,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

