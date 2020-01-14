SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 691,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 318.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 361,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 274,816 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 869,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.