SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Trading 0.7% Higher

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $76.14, 6,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7233 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.