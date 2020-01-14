SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 175,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.45. 62,093,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,223,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $257.81 and a 1-year high of $328.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

