SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Cut by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.75. 3,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

