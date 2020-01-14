SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Trading 0.8% Higher

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.44, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4045 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

