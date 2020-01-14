SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $107.15. 37,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

