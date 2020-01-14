SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.