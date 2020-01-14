SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.77 and last traded at $73.76, approximately 7,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.5906 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHS. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $162,000.

