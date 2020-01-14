SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) Trading 1.2% Higher

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.67 and last traded at $85.67, 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1956 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

