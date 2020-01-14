SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Trading 0.5% Higher

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.40, 174 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 916.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

