SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Trading Down 3.1%

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157 ($2.07), 19,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 41,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.13).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

