Spectris (LON:SXS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,670 ($35.12).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,935 ($38.61) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spectris to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Spectris to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,633.64 ($34.64).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,830 ($37.23) on Friday. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,865.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,600.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

