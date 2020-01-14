Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBPH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBPH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.48. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

