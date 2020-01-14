SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 194,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,406,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,569,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 17.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

