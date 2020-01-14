SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $52.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 317,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,388. SPX has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.44.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth about $13,402,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 590.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 320,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 157,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPX by 634.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

