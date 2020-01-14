Sqn Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.12), 6,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.65 ($1.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

