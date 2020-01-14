STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAA shares. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 400,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 2.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,262.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8,673.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.