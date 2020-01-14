STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Up 6.8%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.07, 710,147 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 377,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 139.54 and a beta of 2.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8,673.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

