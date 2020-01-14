STACS (STACS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $917.00

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. STACS has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $917.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STACS has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One STACS token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

