Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 718.09 ($9.45).

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 716.60 ($9.43). 3,913,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 707.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 685.52.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

