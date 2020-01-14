Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Trading Down 38%

Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) shares traded down 38% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 36,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 26,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

