Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.92. 468,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,300. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7556 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

