State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.12. 44,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,250. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.31%. State Auto Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

