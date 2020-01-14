Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Takes $75.01 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,007,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $120.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,584,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,848. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.