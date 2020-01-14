Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $34.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,250. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 16,434 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $471,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

