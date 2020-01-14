STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSKN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of SSKN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,519. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

