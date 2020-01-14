Stratis (STRAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.36 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and Cryptomate. Stratis has a total market cap of $30.36 million and $1.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004800 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001119 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008014 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054826 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,641,571 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.