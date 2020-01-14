Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Update

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 652,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE:RGR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 120,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,313. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $850.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 53,697 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

