Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 613.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 598.57 ($7.87).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Insiders have bought a total of 5,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,008 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:SDRY traded down GBX 28.60 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 411.40 ($5.41). 525,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The stock has a market cap of $337.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 444.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.03%.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

