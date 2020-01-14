SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0015

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $749,588.00 and $263.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

