Surevest Inc. Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

