Surevest Inc. Grows Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Surevest Inc. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Surevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

