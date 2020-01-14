Surevest Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Surevest Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,741 shares of company stock valued at $63,928,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $184.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.