Surevest Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

