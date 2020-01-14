Surevest Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Surevest Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,546,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $138.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.