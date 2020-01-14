Susan Thomas Buys 554,884 Shares of Royalco Resources (ASX:RCO) Stock

Royalco Resources (ASX:RCO) insider Susan Thomas bought 554,884 shares of Royalco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$133,172.16 ($94,448.34).
Susan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Susan Thomas acquired 571,716 shares of Royalco Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$137,211.84 ($97,313.36).
- On Friday, December 20th, Susan Thomas acquired 24,836,888 shares of Royalco Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$5,960,853.12 ($4,227,555.40).
