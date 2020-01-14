SwiftCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $47,376.00 and $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 194.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000239 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 112,085,426 coins and its circulating supply is 111,364,995 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.