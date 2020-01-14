SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Trimmed by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,110,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $103,923.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $1,959,278. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $148.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.