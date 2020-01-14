Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 412,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
TEDU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 214,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,638. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.