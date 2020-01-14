Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after purchasing an additional 249,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 107,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

