Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $118.37 and a 52-week high of $156.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.