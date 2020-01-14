Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 293 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

