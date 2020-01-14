Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on the homebuilder’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 200 ($2.63).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an add rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203.46 ($2.68).

TW opened at GBX 209.18 ($2.75) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.99. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66). The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Irene Dorner purchased 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806.

Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

