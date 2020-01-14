Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Stake Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines makes up about 2.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tc Pipelines worth $42,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 5,806.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 284,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 230,623 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

