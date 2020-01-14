TD Securities Increases Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target to C$11.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 96,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,407. The company has a market capitalization of $245.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.76. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$9.19 and a one year high of C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.6613187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.