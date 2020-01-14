Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Increased to GBX 500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital began coverage on Team17 Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target for the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

TM17 traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting GBX 455 ($5.99). 191,545 shares of the company were exchanged. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The company has a market cap of $592.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 311.85.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

