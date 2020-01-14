Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Receives $8.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Telenav alerts:

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,242.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telenav by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telenav by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telenav in the third quarter worth about $5,490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Telenav by 68.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telenav by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 138,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.40. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.