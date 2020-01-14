Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 128,838 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

