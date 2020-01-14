Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:TLOG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 79,940 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

